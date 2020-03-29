Norma Lee Hollenbaugh, 88, of Bartlesville, died at 5:27 A.M. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Bartlesville.
Private family services will be held and cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mrs. Hollenbaugh was born at Norfolk, Arkansas on September 26, 1931 the daughter of William and Lois (Clark) Whitehead. She later moved to the Pawhuska, Oklahoma area with her family and later to Colorado. She returned to Oklahoma in 1970 and was employed at the Washington County Treasurers Office in Bartlesville. She later was employed as a switchboard operator at Jane Phillips Hospital until her retirement.
Survivors include one daughter, Wanda Stephens of Bartlesville, and twelve grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Evelyn Hicks and Patsy Warman Quigley and a son, Ronald Hollenbaugh.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 29 to Apr. 28, 2020