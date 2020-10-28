Novelia "Diana" Tooley
Bartlesville - Novelia "Diana" Tooley, 64, of Bartlesville, died on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1956 in Salinas, California to parents Lloyd Dempsey and Betty Jo Foster Dempsey. She graduated from high school in Henderson, Nevada and attended class for one year at the University of Las Vegas. She married Joe Tooley on July 30, 1983. They remained married for 37 years.
Diana worked as a salesclerk and blackjack dealer throughout her life. The companies she worked for included Hobby lobby for 10 years, Walmart for 20 years, Osage Casino for 5 years and various casinos in Las Vegas for 5 years. Diana loved to sew and make crafts. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing the slots and poker at casinos and going to rock concerts. She had attended over fifty concerts. Her favorite TV show was days of our lives. In her retirement, Diana enjoyed staying up late and sleeping in and trips to the lake and creeks.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Dempsey, and her brothers, Rick and John Dempsey.
Diana is survived by her husband, Joe Tooley, Jr., son Joey Tooley, III of the home, son Brian Butler, son Bobby Anderson, granddaughter Jaylyne, her mother Betty Dempsey, brother Kevin Dempsey, brother John Dempsey and his wife LaDonna, niece Melissa Dempsey, and nephews Brent and Travis Dempsey.
.