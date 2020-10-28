1/1
Novelia "Diana" Tooley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Novelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Novelia "Diana" Tooley
Bartlesville - Novelia "Diana" Tooley, 64, of Bartlesville, died on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1956 in Salinas, California to parents Lloyd Dempsey and Betty Jo Foster Dempsey. She graduated from high school in Henderson, Nevada and attended class for one year at the University of Las Vegas. She married Joe Tooley on July 30, 1983. They remained married for 37 years.
Diana worked as a salesclerk and blackjack dealer throughout her life. The companies she worked for included Hobby lobby for 10 years, Walmart for 20 years, Osage Casino for 5 years and various casinos in Las Vegas for 5 years. Diana loved to sew and make crafts. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing the slots and poker at casinos and going to rock concerts. She had attended over fifty concerts. Her favorite TV show was days of our lives. In her retirement, Diana enjoyed staying up late and sleeping in and trips to the lake and creeks.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Dempsey, and her brothers, Rick and John Dempsey.
Diana is survived by her husband, Joe Tooley, Jr., son Joey Tooley, III of the home, son Brian Butler, son Bobby Anderson, granddaughter Jaylyne, her mother Betty Dempsey, brother Kevin Dempsey, brother John Dempsey and his wife LaDonna, niece Melissa Dempsey, and nephews Brent and Travis Dempsey.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved