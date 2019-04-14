Obituary Guest Book View Sign

O.D. Crane, Jr. died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

His wife, Marian Crane, passed away on March 23, 2019. A joint memorial service will be held for the couple. The couple had been married for almost 71 years prior to their deaths.

O.D. was born December 2, 1922 in Weatherford, Oklahoma to Gayle (Mills) and Oliver David Crane, Sr. He graduated High School in 1940 in Decatur, Arkansas. He graduated from Northeastern State Teachers College at Tahlequah, in 1945. He received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma A&M College in 1948. During

O.D. married Marian Bogan on June 4, 1948, and on June 21, 1948, began a 37-year career as an engineer with Phillips Petroleum Company. His assignments with Phillips were in Oklahoma City, Odessa, Texas, and in Bartlesville. He retired in Bartlesville on July 31, 1985. He was active in the Boy Scouts while his sons were participating in the program. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and fishing. He was a member of the Bartlesville First United Methodist Church.

O.D. Crane, Jr. is survived by three sons: David Lynn Crane and Susie Settle; Donald Eugene Crane and Jacquelyn; and Steven Wesley Crane; six grandchildren: Alison Lynn Horn and husband, Menachem; Alan David Crane and wife, Kaley, Julia Austin Crane and Aino Jarvinen, Jeffrey Luke Crane and wife, Carrie, Brian David Crane, and Rachael Ann Crane; and five great-grandchildren: Tucker Luke Crane, Lily Crane, Elise Crane, Ellie Crane, and Henry Oliver Horn.

O.D. was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian; a brother, Warren Hugh Crane, Sr.; and a sister, Thelma Jean Crane Miller.

Memorial services for O.D. and Marian Crane will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home chapel, 710 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville. Mr. and Mrs. Crane will be laid to rest following the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.

