Polly Dobbs, née Drivstuen, 83 of Copan, Oklahoma passed away peacefully March 8, 2019.

She truly lived a beautiful life filled with family and friends. Born and raised in the small farming community of Arlington, Washington, she grew up in a family-run business, Island Crossing Service station, owned by her parents Iver and Bergie Drivstuen. This is where Polly got her childhood nickname after getting her first pair of "Poll-Parrot" dress up shoes. She was lovingly known as "Polly" from then on.

Polly graduated from Arlington High School and went to Washington State University. Polly lived in many locations both across the United States and abroad while raising her three beloved children; Heather, Holly and Damon. Polly and her children were able to experience many beautiful countries together including Thailand, Spain, and Italy before returning back to the U.S. to reside in Florida. For many years, she owned a small waterfront motel, The Anchorage, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where she was known for hosting afternoon shrimp boils and vacationing families' year after year.

Polly met her love, Jack Dobbs, in Copan, Oklahoma, where they shared 32 years together filled with genuine love and laughter. They were the proud owners of "Polly's Palace" which grew to become a favorite local beer bar in Copan. Polly was best known for her beautiful smile, big heart, welcoming personality and her unconditional love for others. If you knew her, you loved her and she loved you, too. Her dedication to her husband, children, and family was her upmost priority. She loved them all deeply. She was an inspiration to all who had the opportunity to know her and will be immensely missed by us all.

Polly was very close with her two loving sisters, Betty Maxim and Ilene Mackey, who precede her in death.

Polly is survived by her husband, Jack Dobbs, her children, Heather Grahlert, Holly McHargue, and Damon Grahlert and her grandchildren, Aundrea Toussaint, Kelsey McHargue , Elle McHargue, and Dakota Grahlert as well as her two great grandchildren, Draven Grahlert and Liam Grahlert.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bartlesville Community Center in The Studio Room. Following the service, a gathering is planned at Dobbie's Bar in Dewey.

