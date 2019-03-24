Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Celebration of Life will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday March 30, 2019 at New Beginnings Ministry, 2612 W 61st Street South, Sand Springs, Ok,

Owen M Nichols went to be with his Lord on March 18, 2019 in Tulsa, Ok at the age of 91.

Owen was born on October 24, 1927 to Arley E. Nichols and Nora Alice (Cooper) Nichols in Woodrow, Colorado in 1933. After he was born the family moved to Nowata, Ok where he spent most of his life before moving to Bartlesville, Dewey, and finally making his home in Sand Springs, Ok.

Owen attended the Nowata School. He started his career as a mechanic and later went into the grocery business, where he was employed by Jess Harmon at Harmon's Grocery. He went to serve his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Fort Benning, GA and Germany. When Owen was discharged out of the Army he went to work for Tower IGA in Bartlesville, Ok. After he left his job at Tower IGA, he went to work for Landers Food Palace, Ray's Thirsty Wise in Bartlesville, Ok before making his career at Marvin's in Hominy, Ok where he retired.

Owen is survived by his wife Betty of the home, one sister: Jessie Polone, Nowata, Ok; one brother: Ervin Nichols and wife Jane of Bartlesville, Ok; one sister-in-law: Arletta Nichols of Minneapolis, KS; one stepson: Darren Chance and wife Michelle of Broken Arrow, Ok; one stepdaughter: Tammy Anderson of Tulsa, Ok; eight nieces, four step grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Owen is proceeded in death by Arley and Alice Nichols, one sister: Iva June Reed; one brother: Gene Nichols; two nephews: Charles A Moore and Eric A Nichols and one step granddaughter Amanda Perez.

Funeral Service under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Home Celebration of Life will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday March 30, 2019 at New Beginnings Ministry, 2612 W 61st Street South, Sand Springs, Ok,Owen M Nichols went to be with his Lord on March 18, 2019 in Tulsa, Ok at the age of 91.Owen was born on October 24, 1927 to Arley E. Nichols and Nora Alice (Cooper) Nichols in Woodrow, Colorado in 1933. After he was born the family moved to Nowata, Ok where he spent most of his life before moving to Bartlesville, Dewey, and finally making his home in Sand Springs, Ok.Owen attended the Nowata School. He started his career as a mechanic and later went into the grocery business, where he was employed by Jess Harmon at Harmon's Grocery. He went to serve his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Fort Benning, GA and Germany. When Owen was discharged out of the Army he went to work for Tower IGA in Bartlesville, Ok. After he left his job at Tower IGA, he went to work for Landers Food Palace, Ray's Thirsty Wise in Bartlesville, Ok before making his career at Marvin's in Hominy, Ok where he retired.Owen is survived by his wife Betty of the home, one sister: Jessie Polone, Nowata, Ok; one brother: Ervin Nichols and wife Jane of Bartlesville, Ok; one sister-in-law: Arletta Nichols of Minneapolis, KS; one stepson: Darren Chance and wife Michelle of Broken Arrow, Ok; one stepdaughter: Tammy Anderson of Tulsa, Ok; eight nieces, four step grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.Owen is proceeded in death by Arley and Alice Nichols, one sister: Iva June Reed; one brother: Gene Nichols; two nephews: Charles A Moore and Eric A Nichols and one step granddaughter Amanda Perez.Funeral Service under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Home Funeral Home Benjamin Funeral Home

114 West Cherokee

Nowata , OK 74048

918-273-2700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 24 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close