Pamela Jean Tate, 62, of Bartlesville, died at 2:26 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Christ Community Church, 5210 S.E. Washington Blvd., with Rev. Danny Hester officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 8 PM
Mrs. Tate was born in Bartlesville on June 17, 1956 the daughter of Allen Leroy and Thelma Jean (Harrison) Kester. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville graduating from Sooner High School in 1974. She was married to Larry Joe Tate Sr. in Bartlesville on February 2, 1974. They made their home at Norfolk, Virginia during Mr. Tate's service with the U.S. Navy. They returned to Bartlesville in 1977 where they owned and operated Larry Tate Texaco until 2004. She had also been employed at KMART, the Examiner-Enterprise and the City of Dewey. She had also been active as a home maker and raised three boys. She was a member of the Victory Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and the Faith Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Joe Tate Sr, three sons, Larry J. Tate Jr. of Bartlesville, Daniel Wayne Tate and wife Lindsay of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Shawn Patrick Tate Sr. and wife Samantha of Owasso, ten grandchildren, Kylie Nicole Tate, Preston Joe Tate, Camden Tate, Coleman Tate, Seth Hall, Macayla Moody, Shawn Patrick Tate Jr., Hunter Allen Tate, Austin Tyler Tate and Lucas Kevin Tate and one great grandson, Kazdyn York and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kester of Cookville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Carl "Bubba" Kester.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.
