Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 10:00 AM Christ Community Church, 5210 S.E. Washington Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Jean Tate, 62, of Bartlesville, died at 2:26 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Christ Community Church, 5210 S.E. Washington Blvd., with Rev. Danny Hester officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 8 PM

Mrs. Tate was born in Bartlesville on June 17, 1956 the daughter of Allen Leroy and Thelma Jean (Harrison) Kester. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville graduating from Sooner High School in 1974. She was married to Larry Joe Tate Sr. in Bartlesville on February 2, 1974. They made their home at Norfolk, Virginia during Mr. Tate's service with the U.S. Navy. They returned to Bartlesville in 1977 where they owned and operated Larry Tate Texaco until 2004. She had also been employed at KMART, the Examiner-Enterprise and the City of Dewey. She had also been active as a home maker and raised three boys. She was a member of the Victory Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and the Faith Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Joe Tate Sr, three sons, Larry J. Tate Jr. of Bartlesville, Daniel Wayne Tate and wife Lindsay of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Shawn Patrick Tate Sr. and wife Samantha of Owasso, ten grandchildren, Kylie Nicole Tate, Preston Joe Tate, Camden Tate, Coleman Tate, Seth Hall, Macayla Moody, Shawn Patrick Tate Jr., Hunter Allen Tate, Austin Tyler Tate and Lucas Kevin Tate and one great grandson, Kazdyn York and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kester of Cookville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Carl "Bubba" Kester.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Pamela Jean Tate, 62, of Bartlesville, died at 2:26 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Christ Community Church, 5210 S.E. Washington Blvd., with Rev. Danny Hester officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 8 PMMrs. Tate was born in Bartlesville on June 17, 1956 the daughter of Allen Leroy and Thelma Jean (Harrison) Kester. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville graduating from Sooner High School in 1974. She was married to Larry Joe Tate Sr. in Bartlesville on February 2, 1974. They made their home at Norfolk, Virginia during Mr. Tate's service with the U.S. Navy. They returned to Bartlesville in 1977 where they owned and operated Larry Tate Texaco until 2004. She had also been employed at KMART, the Examiner-Enterprise and the City of Dewey. She had also been active as a home maker and raised three boys. She was a member of the Victory Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and the Faith Free Will Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband, Larry Joe Tate Sr, three sons, Larry J. Tate Jr. of Bartlesville, Daniel Wayne Tate and wife Lindsay of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Shawn Patrick Tate Sr. and wife Samantha of Owasso, ten grandchildren, Kylie Nicole Tate, Preston Joe Tate, Camden Tate, Coleman Tate, Seth Hall, Macayla Moody, Shawn Patrick Tate Jr., Hunter Allen Tate, Austin Tyler Tate and Lucas Kevin Tate and one great grandson, Kazdyn York and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kester of Cookville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Carl "Bubba" Kester.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Journey Home, 900 N.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 5 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close