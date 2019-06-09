Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Sue Renfro was born April 14, 1955 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Jack and Bobie (Brogden) Renfro. She peacefully passed away on June 5, 2019 in her home.

Pam was raised in Bartlesville and graduated from Sooner high School in 1973 where she was active in many activities and cheered her way through as a Spartan cheerleader.

After high school Pam attended the University of Oklahoma and was a proud member of Delta Gamma sorority. She graduated in 1977 with a B.A. in journalism and a minor in professional writing.

Upon graduation from O.U., Pam enjoyed many professional positions in the fields of advertising and public relations that took her to many parts of the country, but she was drawn back to her hometown of Bartlesville where she lived out her life.

Throughout her life Pam was an artist, reader, and lover of animals.

Pam was predeceased in life by her paternal and maternal grandparents and her mother, Bobie Brogden Renfro.

She is survived by her father Jack Renfro, Bartlesville; daughter Hannah Manuelian Garrett (Cody), and granddaughter, Michaiah Garrett, Bartlesville; sisters Teresa Renfro Collins (Mike) and Jackie Renfro Engleman, all of Norman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service held to celebrate her life.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

