Mrs. Patricia Josephine Myers, 94, of Bartlesville, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Brookdale North Assisted Living.

A Rosary service will be held in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The Funeral Mass for Mrs. Myers will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22,2020 at the St. John Before The Latin Gate Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Our mother, Patricia Josephine Myers, was a beautiful lady whose loving example not only shaped the lives of her family, but also all those for whom she grew to care. She was lovely, compassionate, devout, creative, intelligent, could not keep a poker face and, we have to say, stubborn.

Patsy was born on April 19, 1925 to Czech parents, Joe and Ethel Dobry in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her family owned the local flour mill. She often celebrated her heritage by dancing the polka on Saturday nights at the local Czech Hall. As a child, she often played with her neighbor, Ralph Myers, whom she would later marry in 1948, and he was the love of her life. He affectionately referred to her as "Superflea" because of her diminutive size.

Before marriage, mother attended Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana and completed her degree in Business from the University of Oklahoma in 1947. After marriage, Patricia gave birth to four children, and because she was generous and caring, she also took in two children of a close personal friend. Our home was happy, creative, and full of noise and laughter. She organized "Manners Nights," but was also a prankster who could never keep a straight face. She was an avid skier and antique collecter.

Our family moved to Bartlesville from El Reno, Oklahoma after mother, still raising four children, courageously returned to school to earn her Master of Vocational Education Degree from OSU in 1968. In Bartlesville, she was charged to teach at a brand new high school, Sooner High, and initiated the Distributive Education Program there. After many years at Sooner, she moved to Tri-County Tech to begin the VICA program and later become their Library Media Specialist.

After retirement, she and Ralph enjoyed theatre and traveling, and were doting grandparents. Mother was very dedicated to her faith and a frequent volunteer at Saint John's Catholic Church and Meals On Wheels thus earning her another nickname from our Dad, "Sister Patricia."

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Ralph A. Myers in 2010 and her son, Jeff Myers in 2006. She is survived by daughter, Susan Murphy and husband, Michael, daughter Mariann Cook and husband, Tye Palmer, daughter, Laura Hunter and husband, Raymond, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville, (

