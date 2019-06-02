Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM First Baptist Church Ramona , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Patty) Louise Donaldson Kramer, age 66 won her five-year battle with cancer when she entered her Heavenly home on May 28th, 2019 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. She was born in Lake Charles Louisiana on August 13th, 1953 to Clifford & Rhetta Donaldson. The family later settled down in Ramona Oklahoma to which Patty was a lifelong resident.

In 1973 Patty gave birth to her first son, Thomas Clyde Burk Jr. In the summer of 1983, Patty married Michael Lee Kramer and together they had two more children; a daughter Sue Ann Kramer and a second son Michael Dale Kramer. The pride and joy of Patty's life was becoming a grandmother. She was greatly blessed with ten grandchildren whom she loved immensely; Bryer Kramer, Kennedy Kramer, Noah Burk, Kayleigh Burk, Gracee Burk, Elijah Burk, Serenity Burk, Jaxten Bartlett, Madison Willis and Braxton Pete Willis.

Patty was a staple of the Ramona community. She worked endless hours at the family owned business, Cliff's Station, also known by locals as simply "Donaldson's." Patty loved her small town. She viewed her community as extended family and took great pride in knowing the location of each member. When it came to addresses and giving directions, UPS and FedEx had nothing on her! Patty made countless friends and changed many lives, whether it be by her generous heart or simply offering a friendly smile. Patty had a God given ability to brighten any gloomy day. She often offered local citizens, who were down on their luck or affected by disaster, free food and gas until they were able to get back on their feet. Her generosity pierced the hearts of all who knew her and those who moved away would often drop into Donaldson's just to say hello whenever they were in town.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Rhetta Donaldson, all her siblings which included two sisters, Sally Jane Donaldson & Peggy Ann Donaldson Laing, three brothers James Walter Donaldson, John Joseph Donaldson and Donald Donaldson. Patty was also preceded in death by Michael Lee Kramer and one niece Dr. Mary Elizabeth Laing Springs.

She is survived by her children, Thomas C. & Dana L. Burk of Caney Kansas, Michael Dale & Lindsay Willis of Ramona Oklahoma, Sue Ann Kramer of Ramona Oklahoma, two nieces Nicole Laing-Kotzur & husband Dale and Tania Donaldson Gravley & husband Jarrett, two nephews Charles Edward Laing Jr & wife Diana and John Clifford Donaldson. Patty is also survived by all her grandchildren, many cousins, neighbors, friends and the extended family of her community.

Patty will always be remembered by her contagious laugh, friendly smile and loving heart. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Ramona at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 3rd, 2019. A lifelong family friend, Rev. Daryl Lee will be officiating.

