Service Information
Adams Boulevard Church-christ
3700 SE Adams Blvd
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-9712
Visitation
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Adams Boulevard Church of Christ

Obituary

Patricia Mae Tucker, of Bartlesville, Okla., passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, after many months of illness and declining health. She was 87 years old.

Pat was born in Seminole, Oklahoma on February 7, 1932, to Robert C. Boyles and Virginia (Hale) Boyles. The family lived in Countyline, Oklahoma and then Roff, Oklahoma, following Robert's work in the oil field. After graduating from Roff High School, Pat attended business college in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was employed at Hazel Atlas Company in Ada, Oklahoma for three years.

On October 26, 1954, Pat married Johnnie Doyle Tucker. Johnnie was serving in the U.S. Army, and so the couple first settled at Ft. Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was hired by Phillips Petroleum Company in 1955, and so the couple relocated to Bartlesville, where they raised their two children, Regina and Rick.

Pat worked in real estate for many years. She was a member of Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, where she taught children's Bible classes and was very active in World Bible School and in prison ministry. She was also a member of Eagle Forum, working for "God, Family, and Country."

Together, Johnnie and Pat were active in card clubs, bowling leagues, and square dance clubs. In 1981, the couple attended a country dance class at the YWCA, which sparked their long-time passion for country dancing. They helped to start the Country Two Steppers and were club instructors from 1982 through 1988. For six years, they led the J&P Country Dance Club. They taught classes at the YWCA and, later, the YMCA, and organized an exhibition group that performed at local nursing homes, festivals, and charitable events. Johnnie and Pat began competitive dancing in 1988. They traveled to several states and won numerous awards -- their most prized trophies were won at the World II Competition in Nashville, Tennesse In 1991, they were awarded a set of jackets for "Best Overall Dancers" in the senior division, and in 1994, they won two first place trophies.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie; her parents; her two half-brothers, Raymond Boyles and Aaron Boyles; and three half-sisters, Audrey Edwards, Ruby Show and Gladys Nottingham.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Diamond and her husband, Donnie; her son, Rick Tucker and his wife, Jenese; one grandson, Nic Diamond and his fiancee, Rachel Gillis; a sister, Lillian Kite and her husband Charles, of Ft. Worth, Texas; and a brother, John Boyles and his wife, Glenna, of Orange, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to World Bible School at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, 3700 E. Adams Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006, or to Hope Harbor, P.O. Box 1047, Claremore, OK 74017.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15 from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

Funeral service will be at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ on Friday, August 16 at 2:00pm.

