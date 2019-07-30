Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" (Taylor) Morris. View Sign Service Information Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 (918)-534-3030 Visitation 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Morris, 78, of Bartlesville, died Friday in Bartlesville. The hallmark of her life was working hard and giving generously – of her time, nursing skills and care.

Pat was born the daughter of Houston L. and Edith P. (Horner) Taylor on Feb. 21, 1944, at the Claremore Indian Hospital. The family lived in Pruneville, just outside of Bartlesville. She was raised and educated in Bartlesville graduating with the College High Class of 1959. Pat furthered her education at Draughon Business College in Tulsa.

In her younger days Pat loved to skate and dance. While working at the Osage Theater in downtown Bartlesville she met Lloyd Dale Morris and they married in 1962. After just a few short years of marriage she was suddenly widowed by a car accident and with the help of family she continued to raise their three small children. Pat worked as a nurses' aide for several years before attending Tri County Tech's LPN program. She worked at Jane Phillips Medical Center for 25 years. She then went on to work at Heritage Villa Nursing Center as a wound specialist and worked in home health. Pat loved to work and take care of everybody and she always, always kept busy. For several years she ran her Pennies From Heaven resale shop in downtown Bartlesville.

Pat's true passion in life was caring for and helping others. She helped her younger brother through his college education and she was generous with her grandchildren taking them around to buy the things they needed growing up. Spending time with family and friends was what she most loved to do. Pat will be remembered for her actions of giving rather than taking. She will be dearly missed.

Pat is survived by her brother Michael W. Taylor and Bonnie of Nashville, TN; two sisters, Eunice Bonnett and Melvin, and Rosie Tucker, all of Bartlesville; two sons Charley Houston and Scott Allen Morris, both of Bartlesville; three grandchildren Michael Morris and Jennifer, Chasten Harbour and Hollis and Houston Morris; six great grandchildren; five nephews, Kenny, Jeff, Taylor, Derek and Bruce; four nieces Micah, BreAwna, Jenna and Jessica; great nephews DeShawn Wright and Brody; and many more special family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd, daughter Pamela Sue Morris, sisters Naomi Wright and Barbara "Boj" Matthews.

Pat's family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75), Dewey, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 10-5.

The family encourages all who attend to wear Pat's favorite color pink to celebrate her life.

