Patricia Edmunds Newman, our beloved and cherished Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Aunt passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by our father Walter D. Newman, our brother Jeff, her parents Dewitt and Helen Edmunds, and her brother Richard Edmunds.

Mom lived her life with kindness, forgiveness, and grace. She died in the same manner; peacefully and prepared, feeling blessed to have lived a life filled with so many friends and family. Her greatest legacy was leaving behind a close knit family who truly love each other and love spending time together. Cultivating those relationships made Mom happy and fulfilled. Born in New Rochelle, NY, raised in Hickory, PA, and graduating from Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in New York City, she and Dad spent 51 years making Bartlesville their home while raising four children: Jeff (Cindy), Dale (Jim), Jon (Brooks) and Danny (Linda).

Mom spent her last 12 years living at the Concordia Life Care Community in Oklahoma City where she received great care and was faithfully attended to by her daughter Dale.

A grandmother to Summer, Jenny (Brad), Jay (Amy), Julie (Bruce), Amy (Brian), Nick (Lisa), Amanda (Ty), Ashley (Matt) and a great grandmother to Kaylee, Kinley, Tatum, Ellie, Baylen, James, Jenna, Wally, Kaitlin, William, Hazel, Chester, James, Luke, Thomas, and Rachel, she will be forever adored.

She was loved by many others - you are all simply too numerous to list - and for that, we are grateful.

Per Mom's wishes, there will be a family internment later this summer at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, followed by a picnic at Johnstone Park and a trip to Kiddie Park.

