Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Allen Clingan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Allen Clingan, resident of Bartlesville, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Ascension St. John Medical Center following a brief illness.

Pat was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on July 27, 1938, to Milton Woodrow Clingan and Pauline Elizabeth Shaw Clingan. He grew up in the Texas panhandle.

Pat earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics from the University of Oklahoma. He participated in the ROTC program while at the University of Oklahoma and served in the United States Army for three years after graduation. He also earned his master's degree in Engineering from Texas Tech University. While attending college in Norman, he met and married Joanne Hewitt on December 28,1960. Together they had five children. Pat worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for thirty years, in both Borger, Texas and Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was an amateur radio operator and member of the Bartlesville Amateur Radio Club for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Hewitt Clingan, and their children: Debbie Newell and husband Ray, Eric Clingan and wife Anita, Tim Clingan, Naomi Tevebaugh and husband Mark, Milton Clingan and wife Heather, grandchildren: Sarah Newell, Jenny Williams and husband Steve, Kristen Mussett and husband Zach, Zachary Clingan, Katie Clingan, Meghan Reagor, Thomas Clingan, Julia Clingan, Victoria Clingan, Dalton Peters, Grace Fowler, Henry Clingan, Oliver Clingan, great grandchildren: Raylee and Charley Williams: his sister Judy Carr, niece Kim Parris and nephews Chad Carr and Michael Carr.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Nelson Clingan.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Tulsa Church of Christ, 6819 E. 4th Pl., Tulsa, OK 74112.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to . Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 18 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations