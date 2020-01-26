Guest Book View Sign Service Information Matthews Funeral Home 601 South Kelly Avenue Edmond , OK 73003 (405)-341-2787 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Matthews Funeral Home Service 2:30 PM Matthews Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Loray Barber went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 21, 2020.

Patsy was born on December 22, 1955 in Bartlesville, Ok to Wayne and Mona Grigsby. She was the younger of two children. Patsy graduated from Sooner High School in 1974. On January 11, 1975, she married Jerry Lee Barber, the love of her life. During the next few years, Patsy became the proud mother of three children, Candi, Cindy, and Kenneth. She loved her family without measure. She gave all of herself, then found a way to give even more. She cherished every moment she had with Jerry and the children. She was immensely talented, singing and playing guitar. Her love for her family and music was outweighed only by her love for her savior, Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in numerous capacities in her church since her teens, and was the embodiment of the scripture, "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord". She loved without limit, gave till it hurt, and lived for Jesus till the end. She will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents, Wayne and Mona Grigsby; her brother, DeWayne Grigsby; her father and mother-in-law, Herman and Betty Barber; her brothers-in-law, James Heltcel and Donnie Barber.

She is survived by her daughters, Candi Barber, Cindy Foster and husband Clifford Foster, and son Kenneth Barber; grandchildren, Collyn and Carsyn Foster, and Mattic Meuse; brother and sisters-in-law, Jimmie and Marilyn Priest, Cecelia Heltcel, Kathy Barber, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

Formal visitation will be held from 3-4:30 p.m., Sunday, January 26th at Matthews Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond, OK.

