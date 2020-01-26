Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Lou (Brumley) Geddes. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Calvary Community Church 25 CR 3517 Pawhuska , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Lou Geddes, 84, of Whipporwill, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Dewey, Oklahoma.

Patsy was born February 21, 1935, in Kellyville, Oklahoma, to parents John Wiley and Maggie Jane (Strutton) Brumley. She attended elementary school at Labadie Heights then attended College High in Bartlesville.

She married Owen Richard Geddes in 1976. Patsy worked as a seamstress, designing beautiful drapes. She loved and dedicated her life to the Lord and will be missed by all.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Arthur, Johnny, Cuey, Lawrence and Danny Brumley and sisters Marie Marrs and Jennette Whitson.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie Drake and husband Ronnie; three grandchildren Veronica Wade and husband Brandon, Julie Drake and husband Larry Guffey and Ronnie Drake; nine great grandchildren Kristian Webb, Melissa Webb, Corey Webb, Travis Webb, Allyssa Barnhill, Madison Barnhill, Payton Wade, Randy Drake and Michael Drake, all of Bartlesville.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11am at Calvary Community Church 25 CR 3517 Pawhuska,OK 74056. Inurnment will be at the Oglesby Cemetery. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 26 to Feb. 25, 2020

