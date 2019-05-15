Patsy Marlene Boatman, 83, joined the love of her life, Donald Ray Boatman, in heaven on May 09, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ludy & Hazel Harman and her granddaughter Arianna Boatman. Marlene is survived by her children Donna Boatman, Vicki Boatman Clements, and Steven Boatman and his wife Dona. In addition, she has eight grandchildren.: Chris Reynolds and wife Heather, Emily Frey and husband Timothy, Cody Boatman, Chelsea Boatman, Tyler Clements, Dillon Clements, James Botts and wife Stephanie, John Botts and wife Haley. She has five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Zachery, Wyatt, Colton, and Kingston. As well as her 3 sisters, Marie Weaver, Ludye Carlson, and Judy DeSalme and her husband Tom. A celebration of life will be held at Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, 3605 Tahlequah St, Muskogee, Oklahoma on Monday, May 20th at 2:00 p.m.
Visit www.stumpff.org for the tribute wall and photos.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 15 to June 14, 2019