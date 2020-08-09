1/1
Patsy Ruth Graham
1927 - 2020
Patsy Ruth Graham, 92, of Bartlesville, died on July 23, 2020 in Bartlesville.
Mrs. Graham was born in Bartlesville on October 17, 1927 the daughter of James Clinton Irwin and Lois Katherine (Breese) Irwin. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville and was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company her entire working career until her retirement. She was married to Paul Graham and they made their home in Bartlesville and she later married Charles Roberts who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Graham Kern and husband Ron of Scottsdale, Arizona. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Richard Graham.
Private family services were held with interment in the White Rose Cemetery directed by the Stumpff funeral Home & Crematory.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
