Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul David Provence. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Dighton-Marler Funeral Home 5106 N. Washington St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul David Provence, January 11, 1960 – September 20th, 2019. David was born on Dreux AFB hospital in France to Lt. Carl and Grace Provence. He returned with his parents to the United States in September 1960 to Denton, Texas where his sister, Page, was born the following year. The family then moved to Stillwater in 1964. He attended Stillwater public schools and graduated in 1978. He then enrolled at Oklahoma State University, receiving and a B.S. Degree in Chemistry in 1984.

David's first job was with EnTech in Tulsa as an environmental tester and Lead Chemist. He married Jeanette Lynn Mitchell on July 25th, 1987 after years of encouragement from his extended family. They moved to Little Rock, Arkansas soon after marriage and welcomed two children: Kelsey Marie (February 3, 1995) and Mitchell Edgar (September 21, 1997). David then changed companies to be the Lead Chemist, Chemical Supervisor, and Environmental Chemical Safety Specialist with Entergy Corporation in Little Rock Arkansas, Batesville, Arkansas, and then Greenville, Mississippi. Wanting to be closer to family, David took a job with Chevron Phillips in early 2001, as an Environmental Specialist. The family then relocated to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. There David was an active member at the Church of Christ in Ramona, Oklahoma, and purchased land to pursue his dream of owning a family farm. In 2008, David took a job with OG&E as the Enviro-Chemical Supervisor and Waste Water Management Specialist at the Red Rock Sooner power plant. This moved the family to Morrison, Oklahoma, where they purchased an 80 acre farm. After 30 years in the environmental field, David joined the family business, Fisher Provence Realtors, as a real estate agent and property manager.

David is survived by his wife Jeanette and son Mitchell of the home. Daughter, Kelsey Marie and husband Austin Kelly of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Parents, Carl and Grace Provence of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Sister, Page Provence and husband Jim George of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Granddaughters Aria Noelle Kelly and Aurora Joy Kelly of Guthrie, Oklahoma. As well as a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

Services will be held Thursday morning at 11:00am at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home (5106 N. Washington St.) officiated by Jay Horsley.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Oklahoma, c/o Dighton-Marler Funeral Home 5106 N. Washington St., Stillwater, Ok 74075.

Condolences may be sent to the family via an online guestbook at Paul David Provence, January 11, 1960 – September 20th, 2019. David was born on Dreux AFB hospital in France to Lt. Carl and Grace Provence. He returned with his parents to the United States in September 1960 to Denton, Texas where his sister, Page, was born the following year. The family then moved to Stillwater in 1964. He attended Stillwater public schools and graduated in 1978. He then enrolled at Oklahoma State University, receiving and a B.S. Degree in Chemistry in 1984.David's first job was with EnTech in Tulsa as an environmental tester and Lead Chemist. He married Jeanette Lynn Mitchell on July 25th, 1987 after years of encouragement from his extended family. They moved to Little Rock, Arkansas soon after marriage and welcomed two children: Kelsey Marie (February 3, 1995) and Mitchell Edgar (September 21, 1997). David then changed companies to be the Lead Chemist, Chemical Supervisor, and Environmental Chemical Safety Specialist with Entergy Corporation in Little Rock Arkansas, Batesville, Arkansas, and then Greenville, Mississippi. Wanting to be closer to family, David took a job with Chevron Phillips in early 2001, as an Environmental Specialist. The family then relocated to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. There David was an active member at the Church of Christ in Ramona, Oklahoma, and purchased land to pursue his dream of owning a family farm. In 2008, David took a job with OG&E as the Enviro-Chemical Supervisor and Waste Water Management Specialist at the Red Rock Sooner power plant. This moved the family to Morrison, Oklahoma, where they purchased an 80 acre farm. After 30 years in the environmental field, David joined the family business, Fisher Provence Realtors, as a real estate agent and property manager.David is survived by his wife Jeanette and son Mitchell of the home. Daughter, Kelsey Marie and husband Austin Kelly of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Parents, Carl and Grace Provence of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Sister, Page Provence and husband Jim George of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Granddaughters Aria Noelle Kelly and Aurora Joy Kelly of Guthrie, Oklahoma. As well as a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.Services will be held Thursday morning at 11:00am at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home (5106 N. Washington St.) officiated by Jay Horsley.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Oklahoma, c/o Dighton-Marler Funeral Home 5106 N. Washington St., Stillwater, Ok 74075.Condolences may be sent to the family via an online guestbook at www.dightonmarler.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close