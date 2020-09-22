Paul Edwin Murphy
Bartlesville - Paul Edwin Murphy, 75, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1945 to parents Melvel Edwin Murphy and Lorene Mae Postrach Murphy in Bartlesville.
He graduated from College High School in Bartlesville and then from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Paul was the owner of the famous Murphy's Steakhouse in Bartlesville.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Melvel Edwin Murphy and Lorene Postrach Murphy.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie Ann Murphy, son Travis Murphy, son Troy Murphy, sister Annette Murphy Woods, stepdaughter Shannon Cooper, stepson Tony Callison, and grandchildren: Autumn, Allison, Austin, Brooke, Kennedy, Nadia, and Evalice. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
.