Paul Johnson Ingersol, 91, died Jan. 31, 2020 in Ponca City. Family visitation, 5:30-7:00 PM, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 Strode Funeral Home, Stillwater. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke's Church of the Nazarene, Ponca City, OK, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Interment, 1:15 p.m. Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater. Strode Funeral Home handling arrangements.
He was born in Stillwater on June 19, 1928 to Charles and Ada Faye (Johnson) Ingersol. He graduated from Stillwater High in 1946.
He was active in church and was in his late teens when he was elected Sunday school superintendent of First Church of the Nazarene.
He received his B.A. (1952) and M.S. (1956) degrees from OSU. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps (1952-54) and deployed to Japan as a squad leader.
Paul and a brother worked their way through college by painting many Stillwater homes, including Coach Henry Iba's more than once.
He began teaching social studies at Ponca City High School in 1957 and assumed other roles: junior and senior boys counselor, student council sponsor, and yearbook sponsor. He was promoted to Assistant Principal, serving many years before retiring in 1995.
He was president of Kay County OSU Alumni Association; member of OSU Phi Delta Kappa; vice president of the Oklahoma Association of Journalism Advisors; and Ponca City "Teacher of the Year" (1969). He received the Student Council Advisor of the Year Award from the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils. In 1978, Paul organized the first high school Bloodmobile in Oklahoma.
The Paul Ingersol Outstanding Teacher Award was established in 2015 to recognize a Ponca City teacher committed to improving students, staff, and community.
For years Paul returned to Stillwater weekly to mow his mother's yard and help her in other ways. He maintained close contact with extended family, the Nazarene church, and former classmates. Paul was a dedicated gardener and a congenial raconteur who was a favorite of his family, students, colleagues, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Bessie Brensing (Oliver) and Emma Price (Bob); brothers John (Fern), Henry, and Robert (Jacque); sisters-in-law Lillian Ingersol and Evelyn Ingersol Wright; six nephews and nieces.
He is survived by a brother, Carl, Broken Arrow; nephews and nieces John (Ellie) Ingersol, Bartlesville; Don (Mary Anna) Price, Topsham, ME; John (Elizabeth) Price, Georgetown, TX; Faye Ann (Glade) Presnal, Stillwater; Stan (Cheryl) Ingersol, Overland Park, KS; Stephen (Cindy) Ingersol, Monument, CO; Chris (Karen) Ingersol, Mount Vernon, OH; Rhonda (Greg) Ingersol-Carr, Bartlesville; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.
