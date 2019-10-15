Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Evelyn Scott. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl Evelyn Scott, 79, of Bartlesville, passed away Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 at Heritage Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Bartlesville.

Pearl was born January 23, 1940 in Bartlesville to Leslie Cox and Lucille (Stevens) Cox. She grew up in Bartlesville and received her education there. Pearl was a lifelong Bartlesville resident except for a short time spent living in Havana, Kansas. She was a homemaker, known for her good cooking and the love for her grandkids, her roses and her dog, Baby. Pearl married Marvin Leo Scott on August 18, 1961. Marvin preceded his wife in death in 1996.

Pearl is survived by her sons, Marvin Cox and his wife, Georga of Copan, Oklahoma and Jim Scott and wife, Sherry of Okesa, Oklahoma; a step-daughter, Dorothy Gail Vasey of Harris, Missouri; one brother, Buddy Cox of Dewey, Oklahoma; two sisters, Norma Belcher of Coffeyville, Kansas and Mary Ruth Townsend of Texas; five grandchildren, Kelli Cox Croucher and husband, Marcus, Michelle Cox and Leesa Cox, all of Bartlesville, Travis Scott and wife, Jenna of Miami, Oklahoma and David Hoggatt of Bixby, Oklahoma; five great-grandchildren, Brant Matthew Croucher, Olivia Nicole Croucher, Avery Gray Scott, Ella Harper Scott and Dakota Evelyn Scott; other relatives and her dog, Baby. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin L. Scott; by two daughters, Joyce Hoggatt in 2006, and Joyce Scott; by a son, Donald Ray Scott; by one brother, Leslie Cox and three sisters, Shirley Ramey, Carolyn Dilley and Bertie Lou Cox.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home with Pastor Jsue Wagner, officiating. Interment will be in the Delaware Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday – Wednesday, 9am-8pm with the family receiving guests at the funeral home, Wednesday 5-7pm. Online condolences may be left at Pearl Evelyn Scott, 79, of Bartlesville, passed away Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 at Heritage Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Bartlesville.Pearl was born January 23, 1940 in Bartlesville to Leslie Cox and Lucille (Stevens) Cox. She grew up in Bartlesville and received her education there. Pearl was a lifelong Bartlesville resident except for a short time spent living in Havana, Kansas. She was a homemaker, known for her good cooking and the love for her grandkids, her roses and her dog, Baby. Pearl married Marvin Leo Scott on August 18, 1961. Marvin preceded his wife in death in 1996.Pearl is survived by her sons, Marvin Cox and his wife, Georga of Copan, Oklahoma and Jim Scott and wife, Sherry of Okesa, Oklahoma; a step-daughter, Dorothy Gail Vasey of Harris, Missouri; one brother, Buddy Cox of Dewey, Oklahoma; two sisters, Norma Belcher of Coffeyville, Kansas and Mary Ruth Townsend of Texas; five grandchildren, Kelli Cox Croucher and husband, Marcus, Michelle Cox and Leesa Cox, all of Bartlesville, Travis Scott and wife, Jenna of Miami, Oklahoma and David Hoggatt of Bixby, Oklahoma; five great-grandchildren, Brant Matthew Croucher, Olivia Nicole Croucher, Avery Gray Scott, Ella Harper Scott and Dakota Evelyn Scott; other relatives and her dog, Baby. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin L. Scott; by two daughters, Joyce Hoggatt in 2006, and Joyce Scott; by a son, Donald Ray Scott; by one brother, Leslie Cox and three sisters, Shirley Ramey, Carolyn Dilley and Bertie Lou Cox.Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home with Pastor Jsue Wagner, officiating. Interment will be in the Delaware Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday – Wednesday, 9am-8pm with the family receiving guests at the funeral home, Wednesday 5-7pm. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com or the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Facebook page. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close