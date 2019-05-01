Pearl Poellot, 92, passed away April 28, 2019 in Dewey. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home and a memorial service will be Friday, May 3 at 2:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Pearl was born to parents Walter Meschke and May (Van Munchhausen) in the Bronx in New York, where she also grew up. When Pearl married John, the couple moved to New Jersey where they raised their two daughters. Pearl and John moved to Bartlesville after retirement to be close to their family.
Pearl is survived by her two daughters, Donna Oliver and Karen Zink and husband David; five grandchildren, Christopher Luebke, Tara Snide and husband Tad, Meredith Oliver, Steven Zink, Jessica Kinnison and Keith Zink and wife Brittany and five great grandchildren, Angelina Nazario, Austin, Brayden, Cameron, and Lucas Zink and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert and husband John.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 1 to May 31, 2019