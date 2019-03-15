Obituary Guest Book View Sign

This loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother departed this earthly existence March 13, 2019 on her 89th birthday. Peggy Alice Groo was born in Alpine, Utah, March 13, 1930, the daughter of Earl and Melba Groo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Waldo Draney, her brother, Darrell Dee Bateman and her grandson, Aaron James Plankers.

Peggy was a graduate of Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah. She was employed as a stenographer and teller with the Continental and Walker Banks. After being a homemaker for 14 years and raising five children, she was employed for 32 years in the business office of Jane Phillips Medical Center and retired in 1994.

Wedding Bells brought Peggy Alice Groo and Harold Waldo Draney to be eternal companions as they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 23, 1952. Peggy and Harold were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, both serving various callings in the Bartlesville Ward and Tulsa Oklahoma Stake. Peggy notably served as pianist and chorister for 35 years. Their residence has been established in Bartlesville, Oklahoma for the last 56 years.

Peggy is survived by her son Frank Draney, his wife Stormy, and daughter Summer of Evanston, Wyoming; son Hal Draney of Tulsa, Oklahoma, his son Jared Draney of Portland, Oregon; son Ted Draney, his wife Joan, his son Trevor of Sandy, Utah and daughter Courtney Draney Engel and her husband Mike Engel of Austin, Texas; daughter Necia Draney and her sons Travis, Caleb, Jared, his wife Amanda, Daniel, his wife Jacqueline all of Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughter Janet Draney of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; brother Leonard Groo and wife Erma of Kearns, Utah; Five great grandchildren, Tyler Jett Winship, Austin Blake Winship, Courtney Lynn Winship, Wesley Aaron Winship and Easton Jay Engle.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1501 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006. Viewing scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Local services and arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory, 1600 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006. Phone: 918-333-4300

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . You can personalize your donation as a tribute to Aaron James Plankers, Peggy's grandson who passed away at age 3 of Leukemia.







































1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 15 to Apr. 14, 2019

