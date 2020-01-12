Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson-Little Funeral Home - Purcell 127 S. Canadian Purcell , OK 73080 (405)-527-6543 Funeral service 1:00 PM the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel Interment 11:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery Tulsa , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Haddock, age 67 of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.Peggy Laverne Hall was born February 27, 1952 in Purcell, OK, the 2nd of 3 children born to William "Ray" Hall and Edna Mae (Malicoat) Hall. She was raised in Lexington and attended Lexington Schools, graduating with the Class of 1970. Peggy loved horse racing, and by chance, one night while at the races in Sallisaw, she met her best friend and life partner, Jim Haddock. They were the perfect complement to each other and on January 20, 1992, they were married in Las Vegas. They first made their home in Bartlesville where Peggy began working for ARC in social services, assisting mentally challenged adults find employment. She was a kind and generous person, and she greatly loved her work. Jim and Peggy returned to Lexington in 2007. At that time, Peggy worked at LARC until retiring in 2015. Peggy will be remembered for her gentle kindness that she extended to all who knew her. She lavished her family with unrelenting love and grace. She loved reading, traveling, and playing Bingo with Lisa. She found such joy in all of her trips, from the mountains of Red River to the beaches of Port Aransas, she loved them all. She was a wonderful wife and mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a true friend. She will be truly missed!

She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Ray Hall and Edna Coffman; Brother, Shan Freeman; Brother in law, Terry Bowles; Nephews, Greg

Peggy is survived by: Her husband, Jim Haddock of the home; Daughter, Lisa Hall of Lexington; Son, Tom Basta of Steuben OH; Step Daughters, Mindi Henry and husband Jude of Bartlesville and Angie Beaston of Bartlesville; Sister, Linda Smith and husband AV of Lexington; Brother, Bob Hall and wife Terry of Lexington; Sister in law, Judy Bowles; Sister and brother in law, Fran and Gene Vosberg; 10 grandchildren, Rylee, Haleigh, Tiffany, Daniel, Summer, Ashley, Jentri, Lake, Sophie and Zeb; 5 great grandchildren, Xavier, Alexis, Hayden, Daxton and Henry and A host of other family and friends.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.

