Peggy Jean Crompton Woolery

Bartlesville - Peggy Jean Crompton Woolery. 93, of Bartlesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27th at home with family by her side. Peggy was bom Oct. 16, 1927 in Evanston. WY. the daughter of Dan and Mona Crompton. She was raised and educated in Evanston and after graduating high school she worked as a telephone operator.

She met Gene Woolery of Oklahoma while he was on leave from the navy and visiting his sister. Louise Cobb who had moved to Evanston with her husband, Carl.

Gene and Peggy were married on June 25th. 1947 at the home of her beloved older sister. Vivian (Barney) Gerrard in Evanston. They started their family with daughters Jean Ann and Vicki born while they lived in Evanston. moving to Oklahoma several years later Colleen, Connie, and Janet were born and Peggy devoted her life to caring for her family and home while Gene worked in the R & D dept. at Phillips Petroleum. Most family summer vacations were spent returning to Evanston to reconnect and spend joyous times with family and friends then during their retirement years Peggy and Gene would return to Evanston and spend the hot summer months staying with Vivian and Louise, then Vivy would come back to Bartlesville with them and spend the winter here with them to avoid the long cold WY. winters. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 69 yrs. Gene; her parents, two sisters Vivian and Marge of Evanston; her brother, Ronald Keith, known as Son of Evanston; brothers in law Barney Gerrard, Winston Barber, and Jack Mathison all of Evanston, WY. and in laws Royal and Kathryn Woolery, Sapulpa. OK, Louise and Carl Cobb of Utah. Roger and Veronica Woolery of Bartlesville. OK. Joann and Al Dunlap of Des Moines, IA, Peggy and Al Selby of Jacksonville, IL. She is survived by daughters, Jean Ann Poore. Vicki Walsh (Danny), Colleen McCarty, Connie Carter all of Bartlesville, OK., and Janet Barto (Larry) Manford, OK.; sister Joan Mathison of Evanston, WY grandsons. Chad McCarty, Nathan Woodworth, Todd (Krystal) McCarty, Logan Carter all of Bartlesville, and Luke Carter of Norman, OK; Nikki Robertson (Josh) of Arkansas. Lance (Hanna) Barto Manford, OK.; great grandchildren Mason, Madelyn. Carmen, Destiny, Noah, Waylyn, Landon, Everley. Numerous nephews and nieces

Peggy was a loving and caring wife. mother Grandmother, great grandmother, and fantastic cook loved by many and missed greatly by those left behind.

Peggy willed her body to the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Medical Education and Research.



