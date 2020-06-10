Percy V. Harper was born March 29, 1931 in Vernon County near Nevada, Missouri.
Mr. Harper passed away at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice, following a long battle with chronic kidney failure.
Percy received his education in Nevada, Mo. and graduated from Nevada High School in 1950, during which he worked various jobs.
Percy served three years with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war era. He reported to active duty on October 9, 1952 and was honorably discharged on October 9, 1955.
Percy worked various jobs until he went to work for the Bartlesville Fire Department on February 2, 1958. He was voted Fireman of the Year in 1981 before retiring on July 28, 1981 as a captain after 23 years and 5 months of service. He was a member of the Firefighters Local 200. Percy was also a co-owner of H & W Maintenance and later he became the owner and worked for numerous area residents.
Percy had one daughter, Deborah Sue, from a previous marriage to Jeanette Bain. He later met and married Waldeen Margaret Landes on March 29, 1963 at the First Church of God in Nowata, Ok and together they had two daughters, Mardeena Mae and Verlanda Vee.
Percy & "Wifey" Waldeen enjoyed several trips with the 66 Gold Club which included trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada.
Percy is survived by His "Wifey" Waldeen Harper of the home. They were happily married for 57 years.
He is also survived by three daughters, Deborah Brown of Nowata Ok, Mardeena Burke and husband Bob of Bartlesville, Ok, Verlanda DeLaPorte and husband Brian of Watova Ok, one brother Raymond Harper and wife Dollie of St. Charles, Mo, 11 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Percy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Maggie (Ross) Harper, five brothers Murl Harper, Jerry Harper, Dick Harper, Benny Harper and Lonso Harper, three sisters, Betty Harper, Nancy Harper, and Louise Jones. He was also preceded in death by 12 half brothers and sisters.
Services for Mr. Harper will be held at the First Church of God in Dewey, Ok on Friday, June 12th at 2:00pm with Rev. Monte Brunner officiating. Interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, Ok directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM and on Thursday from 9 AM until 8 PM with the family receiving guests at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM on Thursday. Military honors will be provided by the Patriot Guard Riders and the Honor Guard of the Ramona American Legion Post # 334. Firefighter honors will be accorded by the Bartlesville Fire Department.
A memorial fund has been established and those who wish may send their contributions to the Dewey First Church of God, 222 S. Osage, Dewey, Oklahoma 74029
Due to COVID-19, Masks are optional.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2020.