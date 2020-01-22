Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Lee Walls. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Lee Walls, 76, of Schaumburg IL., passed away peacefully on Monday January 13, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates IL.

He was born in Bartlesville, OK., on February 13, 1943, son of the late Dr. William S. and Genevieve Price Walls. He graduated from Bartlesville College H.S. {1961), Oklahoma University in Norman (1965, B.S. Economics), and Loyola University Chicago (1974, MBA). He was a systems analyst for Cities Service and Standard Oil.

He was preceded in death by his father, William S. Walls, his mother, Genevieve Price Walls, four brothers: William Larry Walls, Hugh A. Walls, Ronald Wayne Walls, and Gregg Price Walls, a brother-in-law, Darden Powers, and a sister-in-law, Juanita Walls.

He is survived by his wife Rachel S. Walls of Schaumburg IL., son Brian Walls (Dawn), daughter Alicia Tai (John), and four grandkids: Jacob, Jin, Amanda, and Nya. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Patty Powers, Dona Fitzgerald (Dean), Linda Fields (Timothy), his brother Richard Walls (Sheri), 2 sister-in laws: Vicki Walls and Sandra Walls, and several nieces and nephews.

He was a kind and loving man whom family meant everything to. He will be missed by all. Per his wishes, there will not be a wake or funeral. Philip Lee Walls, 76, of Schaumburg IL., passed away peacefully on Monday January 13, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates IL.He was born in Bartlesville, OK., on February 13, 1943, son of the late Dr. William S. and Genevieve Price Walls. He graduated from Bartlesville College H.S. {1961), Oklahoma University in Norman (1965, B.S. Economics), and Loyola University Chicago (1974, MBA). He was a systems analyst for Cities Service and Standard Oil.He was preceded in death by his father, William S. Walls, his mother, Genevieve Price Walls, four brothers: William Larry Walls, Hugh A. Walls, Ronald Wayne Walls, and Gregg Price Walls, a brother-in-law, Darden Powers, and a sister-in-law, Juanita Walls.He is survived by his wife Rachel S. Walls of Schaumburg IL., son Brian Walls (Dawn), daughter Alicia Tai (John), and four grandkids: Jacob, Jin, Amanda, and Nya. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Patty Powers, Dona Fitzgerald (Dean), Linda Fields (Timothy), his brother Richard Walls (Sheri), 2 sister-in laws: Vicki Walls and Sandra Walls, and several nieces and nephews.He was a kind and loving man whom family meant everything to. He will be missed by all. Per his wishes, there will not be a wake or funeral. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 22 to Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close