Phyllis Jean Eaton passed away from natural causes on February 18th, 2020.
She was born on November 4th, 1946 to Valley and George Eaton in Bakersfield California.
She is survived by her daughter, Angel Pilcher of Oologah, Oklahoma, and her sister Deborah Pressley and niece and nephew Rhonda Starr and Brian Pressley of Bakersfield, California.
Family services will be held on Sunday, February 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make donations of time or money to any Nursing or Assisted Living facility of choice.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Mar. 25, 2020