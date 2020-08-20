1/1
Phyllis Marie (Harris) Lindley
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Marie Lindley, 94, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died early Sunday morning at The Parke Assisted Living Facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Phyllis was born September 30, 1925 in Wellston, Oklahoma to Dewey and Esther Harris. She moved with her family to Dewey, Oklahoma at an early age and completed her education, graduating from Dewey High School. After high school, Phyllis married J.R. Lindley. The couple lived in Bartlesville and Phyllis began her career at Phillips Petroleum. She later worked for Central Junior High, before returning to Phillips and eventually retiring from there. She liked reading, watching TV and playing penny slots at the casino. Phyllis also loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Colorado.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Linda Looney and her husband, Don of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one sister, Joyce Ann Juby and husband, Bill of Independence, Kansas; two grandchildren, Carole Norman and husband, Dave of Jenks, Oklahoma and Brad Looney of Los Angeles, California; two great-grandchildren, Chris Baldwin and wife, Hillary of Claremore, Oklahoma and Cayla Baldwin and husband, Scott of Los Angeles, California; and one great-great-grandchild, Lane Baldwin of Claremore, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey & Esther Harris; her husband, J.R. Lindley; and by two sisters, Billie Gray and Nancy Melton.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Jinx Barber officiating. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may give to the charity of their choice in memory of Phyllis. Online condolences can be left by visiting www.honoringmemories.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved