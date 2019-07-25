Phyllis Meharg passed away on July 13th 2019. Phyllis was born on September 9th, 1936 in Great Bend KS to Leon and Evelyn Radke. She graduated from Great Bend HS in 1954. Phyllis married Glen Meharg on July the 8th of 1955. They had four sons, Leslie, Bruce, Todd and David. During their 55 years of marriage they lived in Champagne Urbanna IL, Hays KS, Shawnee Mission KS, Bartlesville OK, Rancho Cordova CA and Borger TX. Most recently Phyllis was living in Yorktown VA where she passed away at the York Convalescent Center. Phyllis is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday July 27th at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Carl officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville OK. The cremains of Phyllis and her husband Glen will be laid to rest beside their son Leslie.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 25 to Aug. 24, 2019