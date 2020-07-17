Phyllis Walker, 81, a life-long resident of Bartlesville, OK went to her heavenly home on July 11th, 2020, while at her favorite summer home in Creede, CO.
Born September 10, 1938 to W.R. (Dutch) and Alene Whittenburg, Phyllis was one of five children. Following her graduation from Bartlesville High School, Phyllis earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Wesleyan College. After many years providing excellent service while working as Credit Manager for Reda Pump, she retired in 1998.
In 1997, Phyllis was introduced to Kenneth Walker by a very close friend at a local singles square dance. Kenneth and Phyllis were married on May 30th, 1998. They continued creating dancing memories with friends weekly. Later in life, Phyllis and Kenneth spent the summer months with their dogs and cat in Creede, CO.
Phyllis was dedicated to her family and continued to influence their lives "one day at a time", reassuring them no matter the situation, "It will be okay". Phyllis was passionate about her faith, baking and quilting. She was part of several quilting groups and known as one of the best. As a member of the Cherokee Nation, Phyllis took pride being a long-time member of the Indian Women's Club of Bartlesville. She and her close friend Judy volunteered yearly at Sunfest making Indian tacos and fry bread.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Walker of Bartlesville, OK; daughter, Susan Powers and husband Dar of Edmond, OK; daughter, Donna Metcalf and husband Lewis of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Dingman of Pryor, OK; step-daughter, Julie Walker, of Fort Gibson, OK; step-daughter, Jennifer Walker and partner Marla of San Diego, CA; sister, Judy Dull and husband Jack of Dewey, OK; sister, Arlena Whittenburg of Dewey, OK; sister-in-law, Sandy Whittenburg and husband Rick of Tulsa, OK; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, W.R. (Dutch) and Alene Whittenburg, sister, Ellen Elam, brother, Robert Michael Whittenburg, son, Cecil Dingman, and great-grandson, Kade Minor.
Services will be held at 3pm, Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at Rose Hill Community Baptist Church, 12950 N 4000 Rd, Dewey, OK with Pastor Orville Moody presiding.
