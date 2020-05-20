This writing is a tribute to a great man who recently passed away. Ralph Lacey was a treasured husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend who lived his life with a love for others, a strong faith, and a belief in the Golden Rule. In his younger days he served his country with honor, and he later devoted himself to serving others while providing and caring for his family.
Ralph touched many lives in his time, and those who knew him are better for it. He is survived by his sister, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his loving wife. Services will be private. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 20 to June 19, 2020