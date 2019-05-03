Ralph Wayne "Padre" Lucas, age 96, passed of natural causes on April 17, 2019, at Communities of Wildwood Ranch, Joplin, Missouri. He was born on January 21, 1923, in Wann, Oklahoma, to his late parents Russell Ottis and Mrytle Irene Lucas. After military service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he went to work for Pacific Telephone in Los Angeles, California, and continued there until retirement, at which time he moved to Arizona. He was an avid fisherman, and was one of the original members of the Vagabundos del Mar. A fishing tournament, "Padre Lucas Yellowtail Tournament", in Bahia de Los Angeles, Mexico, on the Sea of Cortez, (where he is known as a local legend), continues to this day in his honor.
He is survived by a daughter, Michele D., and her spouse Marvin P. Courtney, a son, Lynn Lucas, and his spouse Sue, a brother, Calvin Lucas, and many grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 108 N. Gertrude Ave., Copan, Oklahoma, officiated by Reverend Willard Lyons. Interment will follow at Wann Cemetery, Wann, Oklahoma.
If you wish to do so, please donate to The Gary Sinise Foundation or other charitable veterans' organization of your choice in Ralph's memory.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 3 to June 1, 2019