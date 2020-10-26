Raymond E. "Ray" Cochrane
Topeka - Raymond Cochrane, 88, Topeka, met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Ray was born and raised in Caney, KS, son of Andrew and Zura Cochrane. He graduated from Caney Valley High School in 1950, received multiple business degrees from University of Kansas and Washburn University.
He served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1950-1952.
Ray retired from Phillips Petroleum in 1992.
Member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Ray married Patricia Mooney on August 7, 1950 in Caney, KS. Wife of 70 years survives. Other survivors include 4 daughters, a son, 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Preceeded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother, son Patrick and grandson Peter Cochrane.
Private funeral services will be held in Topeka. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 31st at 2:30 P.M. at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, KS.
