Rev. Raymond Floyd Henson, age 97, of Avant went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning June 12, 2019 at his Avant residence.Raymond was born November 14, 1921 in Barnsdall, Oklahoma to Nathan Edward and Pearl Catherine (Miller) Henson. Raymond grew up and received his education in Barnsdall where he graduated with the class of 1939. Raymond married the love of his life Laura Robina Lytle on June 20, 1942 in Pawhuska making their home in Barnsdall, Pawhuska, Bartlesville and has resided in Avant since 1971. Raymond entered into the United States Navy where he served his country from 1942 to 1946 when he received his honorable discharge. Raymond was a minister from 1952 through June of 2016 when he retired. Raymond started out in the ministry as a supply pastor ministering in the oilfield camps. Raymond served as pastor at the Lynn Baptist Church in Pawhuska, Labadie Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville and was with the First Baptist Church in Avant from August 1971 to June of 2016. Raymond loved to fish, hunt, helping and ministering to people. Raymond loved spending time with his family and friends.Raymond was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife of 71 years; Laura, one son; Raymond Edward Henson, daughter; Janette Marie Kesler, one brother; Kenneth "Spunk" Henson, two half- sisters; Ruby Louise Thurman, Viney Hatfield and granddaughter; Nikki Ann Maldonado.Raymond is survived by his children; Ronald Henson, Peggy Maldonado and husband Mannuel and Tim Henson, two brothers; Loyal Henson and Robert "Bob" Henson, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.Music for the services will be; "Are You Washed In The Blood", "YE Must Be Born Again" and "Victory In Jesus" performed by the congregation.The family of Rev. Raymond Floyd Henson entrusted his care and services to the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home 918-396-9500. Celebrating the Life of Rev. Raymond Floyd Henson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Barnsdall with Tim Henson and Tom Cox officiating. A Private family interment will follow at a later date.

