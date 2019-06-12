Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Funeral service 10:00 AM Ochelata United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Raymond Lucas, 84, of Ochelata, died at 11:16 P.M. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Ochelata United Methodist Church with Pastor Jerry Schenk of the Ochelata Holiness Church and Pastor Doyle Carroll of the Ochelata Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Lucas family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5 PM until 7 PM.

Mr. Lucas was born at Ochelata on February 8, 1935 the son of Jesse F. and Ruby J. (Knight) Lucas. He grew up and received his education in Ochelata and graduated from Ochelata High School. He served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950's. He was married to Josie LaRue Huff in Ochelata on April 1, 1955. They have made their home in Ochelata since that time. Mr. Lucas had been employed at Reda Pump for several years until starting his own construction company. The company evolved into a gas and water utility company which he operated until 1982. In 1968 he started Lucas Metal Works in which he remained continuously active until recent months. He was a 50 year member of the Ramona Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Lucas is survived by his wife Josie of the home, one daughter, Sherri Lucas of Ochelata, one sister, Georgia Hall of Wynona, two grandchildren, J.R. Prather and wife Miranda of Ochelata and Kasi Prather of Ochelata and two great grandchildren, Karsyn White and Duke Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in his name be made to the Ochelata United Methodist Church.

