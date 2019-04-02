Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rebecca Jean Willig 58, of Dewey passed away Friday March 29, 2019. Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday April 2, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Final committal rites will be in the Dewey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home. Rebecca was born October 1, 1960 in Bartlesville, OK. Second daughter of four, born to Charles L. and Leona Mitchell of Dewey. Becky leaves behind her two sons; Jesse Willig of Dewey, and Chance and his wife Sabrina Willig also of Dewey, love of her life, longtime boyfriend Rick Hains of Bartlesville, Mother, Leona Mitchell of Dewey, three sisters; Cheryl and her husband Bobby Ford of Dewey, Cissy and her husband David Rebecca Jean Willig 58, of Dewey passed away Friday March 29, 2019. Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday April 2, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Final committal rites will be in the Dewey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home. Rebecca was born October 1, 1960 in Bartlesville, OK. Second daughter of four, born to Charles L. and Leona Mitchell of Dewey. Becky leaves behind her two sons; Jesse Willig of Dewey, and Chance and his wife Sabrina Willig also of Dewey, love of her life, longtime boyfriend Rick Hains of Bartlesville, Mother, Leona Mitchell of Dewey, three sisters; Cheryl and her husband Bobby Ford of Dewey, Cissy and her husband David Smith of Hominy, and Janet Geeding of Nowata, two grandchildren; Kali and Lane Willig of Dewey, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Becky started her hairdressing career at Gentlemen's West, then later moved to Ideal in Dewey for more than 30 years. She eventually opened a shop in her home where she continued her 40 year career. She had a passion for horses which led her to many rodeos and horse shows. She was proceeded in death by her father, Charles L. Mitchell, her horse Hooch, and her yellow lab, Sunny Bunny. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

