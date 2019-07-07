Guest Book View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Service 2:00 PM Greater First Baptist Church Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rena Bell LeFlore, 82, Bartlesville resident, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, OK.

Rena was born in Porter, OK on July 12, 1936 to Leon Jones and Beatrice Pollard. She enjoyed cheerleading and being a majorette in her early years. She then relocated to the Bartlesville area where she attended Douglas High School.

Rena married Billy Joe ""BJ"" LeFlore in Bartlesville in 1952 where they made their home and raised their 5 sons. She worked for H.C. and Carolyn Price as a domestic worker. She was more than just that; she was also family to the Price's. At an early age Rena accepted Christ and became a member of Greater First Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir and serving the Lord. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband, ""BJ"" of Bartlesville; sons, Larry, Billy Jr. and Charles of Bartlesville, OK, Verl of Houston, TX, and Garland of Hopkins, SC. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon Jones and Beatrice Pollard; brother, Leon Jones Jr.; and aunt, Cora Walker.

Come and go visitation will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Arnold Moore – Neekamp Funeral Home.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Greater First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, OK. Reverend Paul will be the officiant. Interment will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home.

