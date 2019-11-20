Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Vernon Hillman. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Viewing 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Vernon Hillman was born February 2, 1956 in WaKeeney, Kansas to Dale Vernon and Ethel (Billinger) Hillman. He graduated in 1974 from Trego County High School in 1978 from Kansas State University. He worked his entire career as an IT Data Base Administrator. He started with Conoco, Inc. in Ponca City, Oklahoma and retired from Conoco Phillips in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Rex loved his family, doting on his nieces and nephews and the Greats. He cherished his friendships made at TCHS, KSU (Go Cats) and work and maintained a close connection to a group from his early Conoco days.

Rex passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Raymond Douglas, and niece Leslie Douglas Gates-Hadley.

He is survived by his best friend and wife, Becky Hillman, of Bartlesville; sister, Debbie Leiker (Leon) of Prosper, TX and two brothers, Mark Hillman (Gina) of Bucyrus, KS and Curtis Hillman of Merriam, KS; two nephews Chad Leiker (Kelly) and their children Lauren and Jacob of Edina, MN, Joel Leiker (Lindsey) and their children Noah, Chase, and Owen of Woodstock GA. In addition, he is survived by sisters-in-law Beth Douglas of Louisville, AL, Linda Winton (Chily) of Ketchum, OK, Regina Trahan of Ketchum, OK and Rhonda Henson (Homer) of Louisville, AL; three nephews Bryan Winton (Emelinda) and their children Tyler and Mary Grace of Le Feria,TX; Brent Douglas (Bety) and their children Willy and Christie of Garnet Valley, PA and Philip Henson (Sarah) of Austin, TX and two nieces Jennifer Winton (Louie Ledezma) of Harlingen, TX, Rachel Henson Meadows (Allen) and their children, Jairus and Walker of Louisville, AL. Rex is also survived by special honorary "grandchildren" Parker and Jaron Acree and other loving family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the medical staff of Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City and BlueStem Cardiology of Bartlesville for their compassionate and excellent care. A special thank you to the staff at JPMC Wellness Center for their encouragement and motivation in maintaining a better quality of life throughout his illness which allowed him to travel and enjoy his retirement years.

The viewing is Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville, OK.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 22 at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. There will be no graveside service held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BlueStem Medical Foundation Wellness Center, 3500 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006 or Kansas State University Foundation, Department of Computer Science, 1800 Kimball Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502-3373.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

