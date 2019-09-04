Ricardo D. "Richard" Maldonado, 60, of Bartlesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Richard was born on January 11, 1959 in Bartlesville to parents Visente and Mary (Vargas) Maldonado.
Richard attended Dewey Public Schools and was a member of the 1977 graduating class. He then went on to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater where he received his bachelor's degree in Business.
Richard enjoyed all types of sports and especially liked watching the OSU Cowboys.
He was an avid reader and loved all kinds of music. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Richard is survived by his sisters; Monica Maldonado of Collinsville, and Teresa Medina and her husband Vincent of Collinsville. Brothers; Manuel and wife Peggy Maldonado of Dewey, and Vince and his wife Ann Maldonado of Skiatook and numerous other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Martin L. Maldonado.
A Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Dewey, Oklahoma on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019