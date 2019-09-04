Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricardo D. "Richard" Maldonado. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Dewey , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ricardo D. "Richard" Maldonado, 60, of Bartlesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Richard was born on January 11, 1959 in Bartlesville to parents Visente and Mary (Vargas) Maldonado.

Richard attended Dewey Public Schools and was a member of the 1977 graduating class. He then went on to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater where he received his bachelor's degree in Business.

Richard enjoyed all types of sports and especially liked watching the OSU Cowboys.

He was an avid reader and loved all kinds of music. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Richard is survived by his sisters; Monica Maldonado of Collinsville, and Teresa Medina and her husband Vincent of Collinsville. Brothers; Manuel and wife Peggy Maldonado of Dewey, and Vince and his wife Ann Maldonado of Skiatook and numerous other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Martin L. Maldonado.

A Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Dewey, Oklahoma on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at Ricardo D. "Richard" Maldonado, 60, of Bartlesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.Richard was born on January 11, 1959 in Bartlesville to parents Visente and Mary (Vargas) Maldonado.Richard attended Dewey Public Schools and was a member of the 1977 graduating class. He then went on to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater where he received his bachelor's degree in Business.Richard enjoyed all types of sports and especially liked watching the OSU Cowboys.He was an avid reader and loved all kinds of music. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.Richard is survived by his sisters; Monica Maldonado of Collinsville, and Teresa Medina and her husband Vincent of Collinsville. Brothers; Manuel and wife Peggy Maldonado of Dewey, and Vince and his wife Ann Maldonado of Skiatook and numerous other relatives.He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Martin L. Maldonado.A Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Dewey, Oklahoma on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am.Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close