Richard Dean Hahn (Rick), 59, former longtime Shidler resident, passed away unexpectedly November 25, 2019 at his home in Pawhuska.
Born August 3, 1960 in Blackwell, son of James & Mary Ellen (Punches) Hahn. A hairdresser/barber for many years, Rick also worked for Pawhuska Hospital, Ponca City Walmart, & Shidler Senior Citizen's Nutritional Center. Rick was active for over 20 years with Mountain Man Rendezvous at Woolaroc & rode with the Oklahoma Freewheelers for 21 years.
Preceded in death by father, James Hahn, Jr., Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Grant of Pawhuska; a sister, Jeane Martin of Claremore, OK; & four brothers, Ralph Hahn of Arkansas City, KS, Randy (Cindy) Hahn of Denison, TX, Charles (Ana)Hahn of Broken Arrow, OK, & Rob (Lisa) Hahn of Dewey, OK, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, & other family & friends.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14, 2020