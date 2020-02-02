Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Kendall Robertson. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Kendall Robertson, 69, of Miami passed away at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was born July 3, 1950 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Kendall and Louella Ann (Burnett) Robertson. On October 20, 1989 he married his wife of thirty years Roberta Leckey. Mr. Robertson was a proud member of the Otoe Missouria Tribe of Indians and the Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation Tribal Member. He worked as a truck driver, but loved to go fishing and hunting deer. He would also dance at the pow-wows. Mr. Robertson was preceded in passing by his parents, a son Chad Robertson, a grandson Matthew Spain and brother Darrell Robertson.

Survivors include his wife Roberta Robertson of the home, two sons John Dewayne Robertson of Copan, Robert Carter and his wife Pam of Elwood, Tennessee, his two daughters Shannon Carter Curtis and her husband Michael of Copan and Stacey Lemmons of Bartlesville, OK, a Brother Curtis Robertson, two sisters Cathey Alani and her husband Art, Sherry Stevens and her husband Brad, a sister in law Debbie Robertson, his grandchildren Ricki Jolynn Robertson, Broc Robertson, Nikki Robertson, Shayna Mikhail Ross, Kourtney Layne Ross, Cole Dalton Curtis and his wife Paige, Colt Curtis, Matthew Carter, Kristen Carter, Stephen Carter and Leslie Hill, along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family.

Services are 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at East Bartlesville Christian Church, 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma with Dave Bycroft and Luke Bycroft officiating. Services have been placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mr. Robertson's Tribute Page at Richard Kendall Robertson, 69, of Miami passed away at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was born July 3, 1950 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Kendall and Louella Ann (Burnett) Robertson. On October 20, 1989 he married his wife of thirty years Roberta Leckey. Mr. Robertson was a proud member of the Otoe Missouria Tribe of Indians and the Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation Tribal Member. He worked as a truck driver, but loved to go fishing and hunting deer. He would also dance at the pow-wows. Mr. Robertson was preceded in passing by his parents, a son Chad Robertson, a grandson Matthew Spain and brother Darrell Robertson.Survivors include his wife Roberta Robertson of the home, two sons John Dewayne Robertson of Copan, Robert Carter and his wife Pam of Elwood, Tennessee, his two daughters Shannon Carter Curtis and her husband Michael of Copan and Stacey Lemmons of Bartlesville, OK, a Brother Curtis Robertson, two sisters Cathey Alani and her husband Art, Sherry Stevens and her husband Brad, a sister in law Debbie Robertson, his grandchildren Ricki Jolynn Robertson, Broc Robertson, Nikki Robertson, Shayna Mikhail Ross, Kourtney Layne Ross, Cole Dalton Curtis and his wife Paige, Colt Curtis, Matthew Carter, Kristen Carter, Stephen Carter and Leslie Hill, along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family.Services are 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at East Bartlesville Christian Church, 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma with Dave Bycroft and Luke Bycroft officiating. Services have been placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mr. Robertson's Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 2 to Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close