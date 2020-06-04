Richard Lee
1958-2020
Richard C. Lee passed from this life and graduated to Heaven on April 2, 2020 in Yukon, OK.
Rick was born on April 22, 1958 in Tulsa, OK to Bobby J. Lee and Goldie Caudill Lee. He was an excellent student and athlete at Holland Hall High School where he graduated in 1976. After graduation he attended Oklahoma State University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science in 1982.
He was an author and published writer. He was also employed as an Application Developer by Kemper Insurance Company in Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Chris Lee, granddaughter, Temperance Lee, daughter, Cara Lee, and their mother Donita Carey. Brothers Robert C. Lee, Ronald C. Lee, sister Rebecca J. Dhue and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He will greatly be missed by all.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Jun. 4, 2020.
