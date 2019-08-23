Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee "Dick" Clampitt. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Funeral service Bartlesville First Church Send Flowers Obituary

Richard ""Dick"" Clampitt passed away on August 21, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Dick was born on October 22, 1936 in Randlett, Oklahoma to Bert A. and Ione Lee Clampitt.

Dick was valedictorian of his graduating class at Randlett High School. His first two years of college were at Cameron University. In 1959, after graduation from the University of Oklahoma with a BS in Petroleum Engineering, he began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company. He worked in various field locations before being assigned to the Pauls Valley Office. There he met Pocohantas Kay Dulin, and they were married in 1961. Dick and Kay had two daughters: Kelly and Diana. Dick also worked in Rifle and Denver, CO prior to moving to Bartlesville, OK. He was manager of the Production Research Branch before transferring to the Chemical Company as General Manager of Drilling Specialties Company, Custom Oil Recovery Technology, and Mining Chemicals businesses. During Dick's career with Phillips, he authored 30+ U.S. Patents and many foreign patents. Dick married Maria Quinlan in 1988. He traveled to numerous foreign countries both for work and with his family. After Dick's retirement from Phillips, he started R. L. Clampitt & Associates which operates oil and gas properties and provides unique enhanced oil recovery products. Dick grew up on a cotton farm and was a lifelong cattleman. He loved being on his farmland growing wheat and raising cattle. Dick was a contributor to the University of Oklahoma College of Engineering and other major university engineering schools. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and Bartlesville First Church. Dick generously gave his time and resources to help family and friends obtain education and career opportunities.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Monte Ray Clampitt. He is survived by the family he loved: his wife, Maria; children, Kelly Clampitt. Diana (Jay) Clampitt-McDowell, Shawn Quinlan, Mark (Tana) Quinlan; grandchildren, Andee McAlvain, Elizabeth Quinlan, Hayden Quinlan, Jackson Quinlan; and great-grandchildren, Justice Summerville and Flower Summerville.

Funeral services for Dick Clampitt will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10a.m. at Bartlesville First Church with Rev. Dr. Greg Tener, officiating. Interment will be in Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Friday, August 22, 2019 from 9 a.m – 8 p.m. with family receiving guests from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

