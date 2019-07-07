Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Harper. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM New Life Assembly of God Nowata , OK View Map Burial Following Services Ash Grove Cemetery Ash Grove , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Lee Harper 83, of Nowata, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord on July 1, 2019 at St John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Richard Lee Harper was born on February 29, 1936 in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska to Orvil Harper and Thelma Irene Alfrits. Richard grew up in Ash Grove, Missouri and graduated from Ash Grove High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army in December 5, 1958 and served for his country for five years and being honorably discharged in December 4, 1964. He married Glenda Brown in 1958 before joining the Army they were married for 17 years before her passing. Richard then met Helen McAdams and was united in marriage on August 20, 1976 at the Gallup Assembly of God in Gallup, New Mexico. The couple moved and made their home in Nowata, OK. They had almost 43 wonderful years together before his passing.

Richard was a leap year baby so he was only 20 ¾ years old he really enjoyed telling people that. He retired from Superior Welding after many years of service. He was a very hard worker and was always doing something whether it was for him or someone else it didn't matter. Richard loved to keep everyone's yard looking good, teaching and letting all the neighborhood kids ride his lawnmower, he loved listening to humorous jokes, watching old time movies, going to PDQ to visit all of his friends, helping people whether it was a friend or a stranger it didn't matter to him, sitting outside and enjoying the nature of life. Richard was a great man that had good manners, called people sweetie, honey, opening the doors for people. He was a man of many talents and could fix or repair just about anything. He was a man of Faith he loved Jesus, his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife Helen (McAdams) Harper of the home, and four children: Doris (Harper) Nuttall and husband Don of Carlinville, Illinois, Gwendolyn Harper of Moore, Oklahoma, Daren Harper and wife Amanda of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Dale Harper and wife Elizabeth of Nowata, Oklahoma; four sibling: sister Marie Snider of Walnut Grove, Missouri, Delta Alexander, Robert Harper and Helen Huckabee all of Springfield Missouri, Fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild and two on the way. Richard will be missed by all who knew him.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Orvil Harper and Thelma Irene Alfrits; his first wife Glenda (Brown) Harper; and six siblings; Adrain Harper, Dorothy Colton, Nelson Harper, Leland Harper, Dwayne Harper, Ronald Harper.

Memorial Services will be held at New Life Assembly of God in Nowata on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Burial services to be held at Ash Grove Cemetery in Ash Grove, Missouri following the funeral service. Richard Lee Harper 83, of Nowata, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord on July 1, 2019 at St John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Richard Lee Harper was born on February 29, 1936 in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska to Orvil Harper and Thelma Irene Alfrits. Richard grew up in Ash Grove, Missouri and graduated from Ash Grove High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Army in December 5, 1958 and served for his country for five years and being honorably discharged in December 4, 1964. He married Glenda Brown in 1958 before joining the Army they were married for 17 years before her passing. Richard then met Helen McAdams and was united in marriage on August 20, 1976 at the Gallup Assembly of God in Gallup, New Mexico. The couple moved and made their home in Nowata, OK. They had almost 43 wonderful years together before his passing.Richard was a leap year baby so he was only 20 ¾ years old he really enjoyed telling people that. He retired from Superior Welding after many years of service. He was a very hard worker and was always doing something whether it was for him or someone else it didn't matter. Richard loved to keep everyone's yard looking good, teaching and letting all the neighborhood kids ride his lawnmower, he loved listening to humorous jokes, watching old time movies, going to PDQ to visit all of his friends, helping people whether it was a friend or a stranger it didn't matter to him, sitting outside and enjoying the nature of life. Richard was a great man that had good manners, called people sweetie, honey, opening the doors for people. He was a man of many talents and could fix or repair just about anything. He was a man of Faith he loved Jesus, his family and friends.Richard is survived by his wife Helen (McAdams) Harper of the home, and four children: Doris (Harper) Nuttall and husband Don of Carlinville, Illinois, Gwendolyn Harper of Moore, Oklahoma, Daren Harper and wife Amanda of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Dale Harper and wife Elizabeth of Nowata, Oklahoma; four sibling: sister Marie Snider of Walnut Grove, Missouri, Delta Alexander, Robert Harper and Helen Huckabee all of Springfield Missouri, Fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild and two on the way. Richard will be missed by all who knew him.Richard was preceded in death by his parents Orvil Harper and Thelma Irene Alfrits; his first wife Glenda (Brown) Harper; and six siblings; Adrain Harper, Dorothy Colton, Nelson Harper, Leland Harper, Dwayne Harper, Ronald Harper.Memorial Services will be held at New Life Assembly of God in Nowata on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Burial services to be held at Ash Grove Cemetery in Ash Grove, Missouri following the funeral service. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 7 to Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close