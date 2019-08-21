Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick C. Evans. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Cassville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rick C. Evans, age 74, currently of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, following complications from heart surgery. Rick was born on November 2, 1944. He attended Wichita and Maize public schools, served in the U.S. Army, then worked for Leer Jet in Wichita, Kansas, Frisco Railroad in Springfield, Missouri, and then Conoco-Phillips in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He retired in 2009 and moved with his wife Jan to Shell Knob, Missouri, where he drove a school bus for Shell Knob Schools and was a volunteer fire fighter and first responder for Central Crossing Fire District in his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, of 37 years; 6 children, Kandi Evans, Dana Evans Bowman, Shelley Evans Johnson, Dustin Evans, Joey Evans, and Amanda Evans Younger. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by two-grandchildren, Kendall (KC) Evans and Lacy Renee Johnston.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Cassville United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Fugitt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rick to the Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob, Missouri and entrusted to the White Funeral Home and Crematory, P.O. 890, Cassville, MO 65625.

