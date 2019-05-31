Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Domingo Chavez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Domingo Chavez, 85, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Robert was born July 16, 1933 to parents Hipolito and Gregoria (Rodriguez) Chavez in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

He married Frances Brockman on April 5, 1958. Robert worked for the City of Bartlesville, working his way up to Superintendent of the water plant, where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Robert is survived by his wife Frances, of the home; son Jeffrey Chavez of Edmond; daughter Alicia Chavez Hensley of Piedmont; son Roger Chavez of Yukon; grandchildren Leah and Neil Lloyd and sons Gavyn and Connor of Oklahoma City, Byron and Christy Chavez of Long Beach, California, Kassandra and Erik Boltman of Wasilla, Alaska, Kurtis and Kevin Taggart of McLoud, Oklahoma, Krista Hensley, Chisum Thompson of Oklahoma City and one brother Raymond Chavez of Dallas, Texas.

