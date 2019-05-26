Robert E. "Bob" Case (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Owasso Chapel
PO Box 14170
Owasso, OK
74055
(918)-272-3200
Viewing
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Southlawn
9350 East 51st Street
Tulsa, OK
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel
5111 South Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
View Map
Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Case, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 in Dewey, Oklahoma. He was born July 9th, 1934, in Drumright, Oklahoma to Phillip Russell and Helen Theresa (Reed) Case.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Richard Case, Jack Case, and Phil Case; granddaughter, Kristen Case.
He is survived by wife, Maxine Case; son, William (Mary) Case; step-daughter Sherry (Troy) Eutsler; step-son, Wayne (Jodie) Shorter; granddaughter, Tara (Justin) Moore; Five step-grandchildren, Lori (Brad) Criner, Laci (Kevin) Klinger, Kalyn (Corb) Wilson, Tyler (Katelyn) Shorter, Caleb Eutsler.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 26 to June 25, 2019
