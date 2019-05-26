Robert E. "Bob" Case, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 in Dewey, Oklahoma. He was born July 9th, 1934, in Drumright, Oklahoma to Phillip Russell and Helen Theresa (Reed) Case.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Richard Case, Jack Case, and Phil Case; granddaughter, Kristen Case.
He is survived by wife, Maxine Case; son, William (Mary) Case; step-daughter Sherry (Troy) Eutsler; step-son, Wayne (Jodie) Shorter; granddaughter, Tara (Justin) Moore; Five step-grandchildren, Lori (Brad) Criner, Laci (Kevin) Klinger, Kalyn (Corb) Wilson, Tyler (Katelyn) Shorter, Caleb Eutsler.
Viewing 10-8PM Monday, May 27, 2019 at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Funeral service will be 10AM, Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn Chapel 918-663-2233
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 26 to June 25, 2019