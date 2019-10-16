Robert Hawn "Bob" Pierce, 92, former longtime Bartlesville resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 5, 2019, with his wife, Joyce, at his side. He was born to Rev. James W. Pierce and Beulah Hawn Pierce.
Funeral services for Mr. Pierce will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the First Church of God, 3rd and Walnut in Bristow.
Bob was a longtime employee of the Phillips Petroleum Co., Engineering Department and following a 30 year career, he retired in 1985 and moved to Grand Lake prior to moving to Bristow, OK fifteen years ago where he and Joyce have been happily retired.
While in retirement in Gran Tara on Grand Lake, he was active in Grand Lake Ministries holding worship services at Red Rock Resort and Shangri La Resort on Sundays during ten summers. He enjoyed traveling in their RV, spending winters in Arizona and going on seven cruises.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Boehme) Pierce, to whom he was married to for 64 years; one son, Terry L. Pierce and his wife, Pam; one daughter, Kimberly Kay (Pierce) House and her husband Tim, of Norman, OK; ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
