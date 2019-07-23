Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM East Cross United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James Stine, 98, long-time Bartlesville resident, passed away on July 18, 2019

Born August 16, 1920 in Craig County, Ok. The eldest son of William Verl and Violet (Dewey) Stine. Robert grew up in and around Edna, Ks. Graduating from Edna High School in 1938, Coffeyville Jr. College in 1940, and Kansas State College Pittsburg in 1949.

Always the staunch patriot, Robert enlisted in the Army Air Corp on January 14, 1942. Completing 26 Air Combat Missions as a Navigator flying B-24 Liberator bombers. He was awarded the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, (Army) Air Medal, and four Oak Leaf Clusters for heroic actions in battle. Following his battlefield deployment, he was an Instructor for B-25 and B-29 lead crews. Upon his honorary discharge from active duty, Robert enlisted in the Air Force Reserve retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 20 years of service in 1969.

Robert worked for Phillips Petroleum for 35 years. Retiring in 1983 as the Director of Insurance. He was known internationally as an expert in Oil casualty insurance and served as a director on the boards of Oil Insurance Ltd. Hamilton, Bermuda and Offshore Pollution Liability Assn. Ltd. London, England.

Robert was the President of the Oklahoma chapter of the American Society of Insurance Managers 1961-74.

Robert married Wintress Collen Wiley of rural Chetopa, KS in 1947. They enjoyed traveling together visiting countries all over the world. One of their favorite trips was to Machu Picchu, Peru. He was devoted to Wintress and would remain so all his life.

Robert was a devoted family man and doting grandfather. He was a talented woodworker, particularly enjoyed building and fixing antique clocks for family and friends. He was known for his expertise in genealogy, wiring many books on family lineage. You could frequently find Robert helping others research their family histories. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Descendants of the Founders of Ancient Windsor (Windsor, CT.).

Robert is survived by his son Gregory and his wife Susan, grandsons Christopher, David Velasco, and great grandson Aksel Stine. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Wintress, eldest son Marc and his younger brother W.V. Stine Jr.

Robert's family will receive friends at Stumpff Funeral Home, Bartlesville on Monday, July 22 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A memorial service for Robert will be held at East Cross United Methodist Church on Tuesday at 2:00pm.

